Pete Crow-Armstrong Had an Incredible Night in Center Field

The Cubs centerfielder made great catches in the 7th, 8th, and 9th innings.

Kyle Koster

Crow-Armstrong made three stellar plays in the Cubs' win over the Dodgers.
The Chicago Cubs kept their slim postseason hopes alive by securing a 6-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night, thanks in large part to a defensive masterpiece by centerfielder Pete Crow-Armstong. He was everywhere in the Dodger Stadium outfield, robbing opposing hitters of three extra base-hits and electrifying fans with his range and glove work.

In the bottom of the seventh, Crow-Armstrong raced down an Enrique Hernández shot in right center, sliding on the warning track to reel it in. An inning later he surrounded a Shohei Ohtani blast to the same real estate, executing a last-second stab to secure the ball. Then, for his final trick of the night, the young outfielder ended the proceedings by taking away a would-be home run from Max Muncy.

Here's his play on Hernández:

Here's his play on Ohtani:

And here's how Crow-Armstrong put a bow on his performance:

Baseball is a long and storied sport so it's probably irresponsible to even suggest this was one of the best showings by a centerfielder in its history. But making three high-caliber plays in three consecutive innings is an extreme rarity.

With the win, Chicago remains 4 games behind the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves for the National League's final Wild Card spot.

