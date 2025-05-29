Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong Leads the League in Very Specific Style of Home Run
There’s a lot of ways to hit a home run, all of them difficult. But some are more difficult to pull off than others.
On Wednesday night, Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong showed off one of the wilder ways to do it, delivering a solo shot against the Colorado Rockies that should have come with some style points.
Facing off against Rockies starting pitcher Tanner Gordon in the fourth inning, Crow-Armstrong saw a ball come in way low across the plate—it didn’t matter, he liked it enough to swing, and took it for one impressive ride.
Baseball players teeing off like that are often compared to golfers, but man oh man did Crow-Armstrong scoop that ball off the ground.
If you were thinking, “Wow that was a low pitch to send out of the park,” you were not alone. Apparently, Crow-Armstrong has a knack for this specific sort of dinger.
Shouts to MLB reporters Sarah Langs and Theo DeRosa for the info there.
As explained in the tweet, PCA now holds the impressive record of the two lowest home run shots sent out of a ballpark this year.
Here’s a shot of that May 2 home run.
Crow-Armstrong has put together an unreal start to the season, and is a surprise contender for NL MVP as we near the halfway point of the season.
As a tip to opposing pitchers who might be facing him in the near future—don’t miss low against PCA.