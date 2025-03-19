Cubs Player's Cool Gesture Helps Young Fan Secure Shohei Ohtani Home Run Ball
Adding a little bit of controversy to a magical moment on Wednesday night in Tokyo, Shohei Ohtani's first home run of the 2025 season glanced off the hands of a fan in right center field, leading to a replay review by the umpiring crew. The call on the field—a home run—stood and the 42,367 fans at the Tokyo Dome roared in approval.
But one young fan had a once-in-a-lifetime experience just moments before the stadium's euphoric reaction. After the ball bounced back onto the field, Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong retrieved it and, as the umpires deliberated over the replays, tossed the ball back into the stands. The 10-year-old boy then retrieved the prize.
Speaking to reporters after the game, Crow-Armstrong, while admitting he thought the home run was a questionable call, confirmed that he had indeed thrown the ball back into the stands, according to The Associated Press.
And the boy was amazed at his fortune.
"I was really surprised," he said while speaking in Japanese to reporters, via the AP. "I couldn’t believe it. I’m going to keep it as the family treasure."
Crow-Armstrong's kind gesture comes just days after he felt the love from the crowd at the Tokyo Dome during an exhibition game against the Yomiuri Giants on Sunday night. As the Cubs speedster prepared for an at-bat during the exhibition, the crowd at the Tokyo Dome showered him with the chant initiated—and popularized—by Cubs fans: "P-C-A!"
Crow-Armstrong was moved by the crowd's chant.
"The coolest," Crow-Armstrong told MLB.com on Monday. "I mean, I get treated incredibly well in Chicago, and that’s no secret. I definitely don’t want to start comparing—that is what I’m not looking to do. But coming across the world to hear that was arguably the most special thing that’s happened to me in baseball to this point. It’s a real love for baseball that they have out here. I wasn’t coming in here expecting that and that was the coolest thing I’ve ever been a part of."
So, when Crow-Armstrong had the chance to spread a little love on Wednesday, he did so, giving a fan a priceless souvenir.
"Absolutely, I’m glad," Crow-Armstrong said when told that the boy had secured the baseball.