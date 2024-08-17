SI

Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong Salutes Newly Cancer-Free Ryne Sandberg With Special Cleats

Aug 12, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (52) celebrates his solo home run in the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
Aug 12, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (52) celebrates his solo home run in the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Hall of Fame former Chicago Cubs infielder Ryne Sandberg remains a revered figure on the North Side. As a result, his January prostate cancer diagnosis hit Cubs fans hard.

However, on Thursday, Sandberg announced on Instagram that he was cancer-free. To celebrate Sandberg's news and raise cancer awareness, Chicago center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong wore special cleats for the Cubs' game against the Toronto Blue Jays Saturday.

Before the game, Crow-Armstrong showed off the cleats to a touched Sandberg; Chicago posted video of the encounter on social media.

"I got [your name] on there and one of my old baseball coaches' initials," Crow-Armstrong told Sandberg.

Sandberg also chuckled at the presence of his signature on the cleats.

"That's early years. I got a fancier one now," Sandberg said. "This is [1982, '83]. That's a classic."

In 15 seasons with the Cubs, Sandberg slashed .285/.344/.452 with 282 home runs and 1,061 RBIs—winning the National League MVP award in 1984 and finishing in the top five in voting in '89 and '90.

