Cubs Pick Up Veteran Carlos Santana Days After Guardians Release
The Cubs signed veteran first baseman Carlos Santana on Sunday, New York Post's Jon Heyman was the first to report. This comes days after the Guardians released Santana in a "joint decision" between the two sides, the Associated Press reported on Thursday.
Santana wanted the ability to compete for a playoff contender once he was released from Cleveland. And, well, Chicago is definitely that.
With a 78-58 record, the Cubs hold the top wild-card spot in the National League as of Sunday morning. They have the MLB's best Brewers (85-52) leading the NL Central to deal with. But, unless something catastrophically goes wrong in September for Chicago, the Cubs will be in the postseason for the first time since 2020.
The 39-year-old was in his third stint with the Guardians after signing a one-year deal back in December. Through 116 games this season, Santana is averaging .225/.316/.333 with 89 hits, 49 runs, 52 RBIs and 11 home runs. While it's not his best year by any means, he's put up impressive numbers for his age and for this point of his MLB career.
It's unknown what kind of role the Cubs will put Santana in when he arrives in Chicago. The Cubs have Michael Busch competing at first base right now, who's having his career-best season.