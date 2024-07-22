Cubs President Jed Hoyer Implies Team Will Be Sellers at MLB Trade Deadline
With the MLB trade deadline approaching, teams are gauging whether they'll be actively looking to improve their current roster, or better their situation for the future.
Among the teams walking the line between a rebuild and possibly contending are the Chicago Cubs. Team President Jed Hoyer weighed in on the Cubs' trade deadline stance on Monday, signaling that the team was preparing to build for the future, via ESPN's Jesse Rogers.
Hoyer noted that a winning streak over the next week could potentially impact the franchise's stance ahead of July 30, but as it stands, Chicago figures to be sellers at the deadline.
The Cubs currently sit fourth in the NL Central at 48–53. They are only 3.5 games out of a Wild Card spot, however, so the possibility of making the postseason isn't entirely out of reach. Still, it doesn't seem the front office is too confident in the team's ability to make a legitimate run at a World Series, and Hoyer indicated they're potentially prepared to sell at the deadline.
Chicago certainly has some moveable assets, including pitcher Justin Steele, infielder Nico Hoerner and outfielders Cody Bellinger and Ian Happ, among others. Whether they look to part ways with any of those core players remains to be seen, but they'd certainly be of interest to teams looking to make an upgrade.
The Cubs begin a three-game series at Wrigley Field against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night before a road series against the Kansas City Royals from July 26-28.