Cubs Prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong Gets Revenge on Pitcher Who Threw at Him
Chicago Cubs prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong, the franchise's first-round pick in the 2020 MLB draft, has ascended quickly through the minor leagues due to his timely hitting.
He made his major league debut last season, and has bounced up and down between the Cubs' big league club and its Triple-A affiliate in Iowa. For now, Crow-Armstrong is playing in Triple-A with the Iowa Cubs, and made waves on Friday night for a fourth-inning blast that was anything but run of the mill.
Crow-Armstrong was facing MLB veteran Wily Peralta of the Indianapolis Indians, and was thrown at twice during the at-bat. One of the pitches that narrowly missed Crow-Armstrong's head was a 91 mph fastball.
A fiery Crow-Armstrong gave it to the home plate umpire after he was thrown at twice, and after the umpire issued a warning to both dugouts, the Cubs' top prospect made Peralta pay.
On the 2-0 offering, Crow-Armstrong turned on a 90 mph fastball and blasted it completely out of the stadium seats in right field. It was a "no doubter" off the bat, and Crow-Armstrong celebrated with an emphatic bat flip (spike).
The Cubs went on to win Friday night's game by a score of 12-0.
As for Crow-Armstrong, he's now batting .265 in AAA this season, with five home runs and 14 RBI. If he keeps this up, he'll be making a case to be promoted to the major leagues once again.