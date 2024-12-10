Cubs, Ryne Sandberg Release Statements on Heartbreaking News of Cancer Relapse
Hall of Fame infielder Ryne Sandberg's prostate cancer has returned and spread, he announced Tuesday in a statement on Instagram.
"Unfortunately we recently learned the cancer has relapsed, and it has spread to other organs. This means that I’m back to more intensive treatment. We will continue to be positive, strong, and fight to beat this. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers for me and my family," Sandberg wrote.
Sandberg initially announced his prostate cancer diagnosis on Jan. 22—later announcing he was cancer-free in August. In that span, he was honored with a statue in Gallagher Way near Wrigley Field.
"Ryne is an inspiration to cancer survivors everywhere," Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts said in a statement. "I know all Cubs fans join my family and me in sending positive thoughts to Ryne and keeping him and his family in our prayers as he faces this next round of treatments to defeat cancer."
Sandberg played 16 years in MLB—one with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1981 and 15 with the Cubs from 1982 to '94 and 1996 to '97. With Chicago, he made 10 All-Star teams and won seven Silver Sluggers.