Cubs' Seiya Suzuki Commits Ghastly Error, Hits Game-Tying Grand Slam in Same Inning
Baseball is a great game, it is said, because no matter how badly you screw up, you have the opportunity to come back the next day and redeem yourself.
In fact, sometimes you don't even need to wait a day.
Take the example of Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki, manning his familiar position Saturday evening against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field. With the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the second inning, Reds catcher Luke Maile lofted a routine fly to right—only for Suzuki to drop it.
Three runs scored and Cincinnati ended the inning with a 4-0 lead.
Fast forward to the bottom of the second. Same situation—bases loaded, two outs, and this time Suzuki at the dish.
A 400-foot grand slam later, the contest was tied at four.
The redemptive bomb marked the sixth of the year for Suzuki, who is looking to build on a 20-home run sophomore season in 2023.