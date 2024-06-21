Cubs' Shota Imanaga Sees ERA Skyrocket After Brutal Outing vs. Red-Hot Mets
For the entirety of the 2024 season, rookie Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga had managed to avoid a "welcome to MLB" moment.
In the first 13 starts of his career, Imanaga ran off a 7-1 record with a 1.89 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 76 innings pitched. He was the brightest spot on an up-and-down Cubs team.
On Friday, he came crashing spectacularly back to Earth.
Imanaga allowed 10 earned runs to a New York Mets team on a tear Friday afternoon, exiting after just three innings with an ERA inflated all the way to 2.96. Before Friday, he had given up just 16 earned runs all season.
Designated hitter J.D. Martinez and second baseman Jose Iglesias were the main offensive drivers for the Mets, driving in four and three runs, respectively.
New York entered Friday with an 8-2 record in its last 10 games, a mark matched only by the Boston Red Sox.