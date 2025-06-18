Cubs Star Pete Crow-Armstrong Gives Honest Opinion About Competing in Home Run Derby
Pete Crow-Armstrong has become one of the biggest new stars in MLB this season as he's continued to shine during his second season with the Chicago Cubs.
The 23-year-old crushed his 19th home run of the 2025 season on Tuesday night vs. the Milwaukee Brewers, which is the seventh most in the league. It was the first home run hit off the scoreboard in Wrigley Field this season and the 452-foot homer was the longest one hit by a Cub this year.
Based on the season he's having and the star power he's producing, it would make sense for Crow-Armstrong to get the call to compete in next month's Home Run Derby. However, that's not something the center fielder is interested in quite yet at this point in his career.
“That’s not for me,” Crow-Armstrong said Tuesday, via The Athletic's Patrick Mooney. “That’s a different kind of power.”
Crow-Armstrong admitted the timer at the Home Run Derby would be difficult as he doesn't know if he “can withstand however long the timer is." “That would be a struggle,” he added.
Even if Crow-Armstrong doesn't make an appearance at the Home Run Derby, don't be surprised if he earns his first All-Star bid. He's definitely making a strong campaign for it.