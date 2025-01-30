Cubs Deemed 'Team to Watch' in Trade Talks for Perennial Cy Young Candidate
In their bid to reclaim the NL Central title for the first time in five years, the Chicago Cubs reportedly could bring a top pitching talent back to the Windy City.
The Cubs are viewed as a "team to watch" to acquire San Diego Padres pitcher Dylan Cease, according to a Thursday morning report from MLB Network's Jon Morosi.
"Cease is the more likely one to move (as compared to Padres pitcher Michael King)," Morosi said. "And one of the teams to watch: the Chicago Cubs."
Morosi pointed to two reasons a deal makes sense on both ends: the Padres are searching for payroll flexibility, and the Cubs have a treasure trove of prospects that could facilitate a deal.
Cease, 29, began his career with the Chicago White Sox in 2019. He broke out with a phenomenal 2022 for the White Sox—finishing second in the Cy Young voting with a 14-8 record, 2.20 ERA and 227 strikeouts.
In 2024—his first season in the National League after a March 13 trade—Cease finished fourth in the Cy Young voting, posting a 14-11 record with a 3.47 ERA and 224 strikeouts.