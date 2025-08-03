Cubs Veteran Bashes First Career Walk-Off Home Run at 40 Years Old
The Chicago Cubs escaped with a 5–3 win at home against the Baltimore Orioles Sunday, thanks to a bit of late heroics from veteran infielder Justin Turner.
Turner came to the plate with the score tied in the bottom of the ninth, and proceeded to hit a walk-off two-run home run off Orioles reliever Keegan Akin to clinch the victory. It was the first walk-off home run in the regular season in Turner's career, which has spanned 17 seasons and 1,736 games.
Never before had Turner hit a walk-off home run, but at the twilight of his career at age 40, he got the job done in order to give the Cubs an important win against Baltimore. Even more impressive, he did so as a pinch-hitter, stepping in during a dire spot and coming through with a home run the likes of which he'd never managed to hit in his near two-decade long career.
On the year, Turner now has three home runs and 15 RBIs, having been used as more of a bench piece for Chicago. Across 58 games, he has a .616 OPS and a total of eight extra base hits. Though his production has slowed, he was still able to come up with some clutch heroics to clinch a series victory against one of his former teams.