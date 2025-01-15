SI

Cubs Want to Use Cody Bellinger Contract Framework to Lure Alex Bregman to Chicago

Bregman still remains unsigned halfway through January.

Mike McDaniel

Third baseman Alex Bregman remains a free agent halfway through the month of January.
Two-time All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman remains unsigned halfway through the month of January as he seeks what is likely to be the last big payday of his career on a long-term contract.

The 30-year-old Bregman hit .260 last season with 26 home runs and 75 RBI and has spent his entire nine-year career with the Houston Astros, where he has been one of the franchise cornerstones for two World Series titles.

But Bregman now appears likely to depart, as it's unclear whether or not the Astros want to meet his free agency asking price. Bregman is reportedly seeking between $25-30 million on his next contract, and previously turned down a six-year, $156 million offer from the Astros.

The Red Sox have been frequently linked to Bregman, but a deal has not gotten done. The Chicago Cubs could enter the mix though if Bregman is open to a shorter deal, according to a report from Bruce Levine of 670 The Score in Chicago. Reported framework around a deal that the Cubs would be interested in doing would be a three-year pact with opt-outs after each of the first two seasons. That contract framework is similar to the one put together for former Cub Cody Bellinger, who has since departed for the New York Yankees in a trade.

Bregman is a solid player, but he will turn 31 before opening day. If teams don't want to commit big money long-term for Bregman, perhaps a shorter deal would open more avenues for him in the 2025 season and beyond.

