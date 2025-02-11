SI

Cubs Weigh Signing Another Former All-Star If Alex Bregman Pursuit Comes Up Short

Chicago reportedly has its eyes on a veteran presence.

Patrick Andres

Justin Turner during the Mariners' 2–1 loss to the Yankees on Sept. 18, 2024.
Justin Turner during the Mariners' 2–1 loss to the Yankees on Sept. 18, 2024. / John Froschauer-Imagn Images
For much of this offseason, the Chicago Cubs have been connected to free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman—a staple of the Houston Astros' glory years.

However, should the Cubs come up short in the still-unresolved Bregman sweepstakes, it appears they have a backup plan.

Chicago has kicked around signing veteran first baseman and designated hitter Justin Turner, according to a Monday afternoon report from Patrick Mooney and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

"The Cubs remain in the mix for both free agents, whose markets overlap to a degree," Mooney and Rosenthal wrote. "Turner is drawing interest from some teams that are also tracking Bregman."

Turner, 40, has played for six different franchises over his 16-year career. He is best known for his years with the Los Angeles Dodgers, with whom he hit .296 and made a pair of All-Star Games.

In 2024, the Long Beach, Calif. native played 91 games for the Toronto Blue Jays and 48 for the Seattle Mariners. He slashed .259/.354/.383 with 11 home runs and 55 RBIs.

