Cubs Weigh Signing Another Former All-Star If Alex Bregman Pursuit Comes Up Short
For much of this offseason, the Chicago Cubs have been connected to free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman—a staple of the Houston Astros' glory years.
However, should the Cubs come up short in the still-unresolved Bregman sweepstakes, it appears they have a backup plan.
Chicago has kicked around signing veteran first baseman and designated hitter Justin Turner, according to a Monday afternoon report from Patrick Mooney and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
"The Cubs remain in the mix for both free agents, whose markets overlap to a degree," Mooney and Rosenthal wrote. "Turner is drawing interest from some teams that are also tracking Bregman."
Turner, 40, has played for six different franchises over his 16-year career. He is best known for his years with the Los Angeles Dodgers, with whom he hit .296 and made a pair of All-Star Games.
In 2024, the Long Beach, Calif. native played 91 games for the Toronto Blue Jays and 48 for the Seattle Mariners. He slashed .259/.354/.383 with 11 home runs and 55 RBIs.