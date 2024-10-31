SI

Dave Roberts, Aaron Boone Shared Wholesome Moment After Dodgers-Yankees World Series

This was nice to see.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone embrace after Game 5 of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024.
For five games of the 2024 World Series, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and New York Yankees skipper Aaron Boone sat in their respective dugouts and attempted to outmaneuver each other en route to a championship. Roberts won the battle and the war, as the Dodgers secured a World Series title with Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Yankees in the Bronx.

But don't think that the competitiveness between Roberts and Boone had any effect on the respect the two managers have for each other. After the game, the two managers met outside the visitors' clubhouse and shared a long embrace. Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post managed to snap a photo of the wholesome moment.

Roberts, who spoke to the media after the World Series victory, told reporters that Boone had "sought him out."

"Aaron is an absolute professional," Roberts said. "He sought me out. Wanted to congratulate me personally. We have a long history of competing against one another. A mutual respect."

"And I think Aaron's the only one in baseball that can really relate to my job in the sense of, either win a World Series championship or you've failed and you're not doing a good job in the respective markets."

Both Roberts and Boone could teach a course on how to handle winning—and losing—in professional sports. Kudos to both for handling the World Series aftermath with class.

