Shohei Ohtani Has Wholesome Reaction to Winning His First World Series With Dodgers

Once-in-a-lifetime performance by Shohei Ohtani this season ๐Ÿ†



๐Ÿ”น Started the 50/50 club

๐Ÿ”น Won World Series in his first postseason

๐Ÿ”น First to reach 400 total bases since 2001

๐Ÿ”น First to finish top-2 in HR and SB since 1909

๐Ÿ"น Most single-season games (16) with a HR & SB ever