Shohei Ohtani Has Wholesome Reaction to Winning His First World Series With Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers are your 2024 World Series champions, meaning Shohei Ohtani can finally add this title to his ever-growing resume.
Ohtani, the designated hitter for the Dodgers, was in the dugout as closer Walker Buehler threw his final strike to Alex Verdugo in the bottom of the ninth inning Wednesday night. As soon as the Dodgers won the title, Ohtani ran onto the field with the biggest smile on his face.
He looked ready to celebrate with his Dodgers teammates as he began jumping up and down with everyone on the field.
The 2024 postseason was Ohtani's first in his career after he joined the Dodgers following six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. It was a historic season for the MLB star, too.
Ohtani started the 50/50 club in MLB after he hit 54 home runs and stole 59 bases during the 2024 season. Because of these two stats, he also was the first player since 1909 to finish in the top two in home runs and stolen bases in the league. Ohtani also has the MLB record for the most games with a home run and stolen base with 16. He also reached base at least 400 times for the first time since 2001 in MLB.
With the legendary MLB career Ohtani's already had, this year's title might not be his last.