Shohei Ohtani Has Wholesome Reaction to Winning His First World Series With Dodgers

Once-in-a-lifetime performance by Shohei Ohtani this season 🏆



🔹 Started the 50/50 club

🔹 Won World Series in his first postseason

🔹 First to reach 400 total bases since 2001

🔹 First to finish top-2 in HR and SB since 1909

🔹 Most single-season games (16) with a HR & SB ever pic.twitter.com/one7fmxlg3