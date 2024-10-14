SI

Dave Roberts Announces Dodgers' Pitching Plans for NLCS Game 2 vs. Mets

Karl Rasmussen

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts speaks with the media before NLCS Game 1 against the New York Mets.
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts speaks with the media before NLCS Game 1 against the New York Mets. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The Dodgers are on the brink of setting MLB history, currently tied with the 1966 Baltimore Orioles for the most consecutive scoreless innings (33) in postseason history.

After blanking the New York Mets 9–0 in Game 1 of the NLCS, they will have the chance to break the record during Game 2 on Monday. Ahead of that tilt, Dave Roberts told reporters what the team's pitching plans are.

Roberts announced that the Dodgers will go with a bullpen game on Monday. It's a strategy that's already proven effective during this postseason. During their 8–0 win over the San Diego Padres in NLDS Game 4, L.A. used eight different pitchers who combined to throw nine shutout innings.

They'll lean on that strategy once again in Game 2, though Roberts did not declare who would be opening on the mound.

Roberts credited Jack Flaherty's dominant start in Game 1 as the reason the team will lean on its bullpen Monday. Flaherty threw seven scoreless innings on Sunday night, enabling Roberts to get some additional rest for most of his relievers. As such, they'll be better prepared to pitch on Monday.

First pitch for Game 2 is set for 4:08 p.m. EST from Dodger Stadium.

