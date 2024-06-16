Dave Roberts Provides Update on Mookie Betts' Hand Injury
Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts exited Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals in the seventh inning after a 98 mph fastball caught him on the left hand.
After the game, manager Dave Roberts spoke to reporters and provided an update on Betts' status, indicating that L.A.'s star shortstop had suffered a fracture in his left hand. While Betts is headed for a stint on the IL, Roberts clarified that surgery would not be required for the 31-year-old and that the team anticipates having him back before the end of the season, according to Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times.
Roberts added that, at this point, there's no timeline available for Betts to return to action.
Betts exited Sunday's game during the seventh inning after a fastball from Royals reliever Dan Altavilla ran up and in. He was on the ground in significant pain for multiple minutes before he was helped to the locker room by Roberts and a trainer.
With Betts set to miss extended time, Roberts told reporters that Shohei Ohtani is expected to move into the leadoff spot in the batting order, while Miguel Rojas will handle the bulk of shortstop duties on defense, with Kiké Hernández also set to fill in.