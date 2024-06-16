Dodgers' Mookie Betts Exits Game After Being Hit in Hand by 98 MPH Fastball
Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts exited Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals after a fastball from Dan Altavilla ran inside and caught him in the hand.
Betts crumpled to the ground after getting hit by the pitch, which was clocked at 98 mph, and he was grasping at his hand while visibly in pain. Manager Dave Roberts along with a member of the training staff came out to examine Betts while he was on the ground. He remained on the ground for a few minutes before he was escorted to the dugout and into the clubhouse.
The broadcast's instant reaction summed up that of the entire Dodgers fan base upon seeing the pitch clip Betts's hand.
"Oh, no. No, no, no, no," said Joe Davis after Betts fell to the ground.
Betts did not return to the game and was replaced at shortstop by Miguel Rojas.
Of course, an injury to the 31-year-old would be a significant concern for the Dodgers. As the team's leadoff hitter, Betts is slashing .304/.405/.488 with 10 home runs, 40 RBI and nine stolen bases.
The team will be hoping Betts is able to avoid a stint on the Injured List, especially considering they placed star pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the 15-day IL on Saturday due to a triceps injury.