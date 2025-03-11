Dave Roberts Reacts to Earning Record-Breaking Contract With Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers and manager Dave Roberts agreed to a historic $32.4 million contract extension this week, making Roberts MLB's highest-paid manager at a salary of $8.1 million per year. Roberts was entering the final year of the three-year contract he signed with the Dodgers in 2022, and after winning his second World Series last season, it wasn't a surprise to see him receive a record extension.
On Monday, Roberts expressed his excitement about the new contract and also the chance to get closure after his coaching seat was warm following two consecutive losses in the National League Division Series in 2022 and 2023.
“I can’t talk about it so much, but obviously there’s some closure,’’ Roberts said, via USA Today's Bob Nightengale. “I’m excited. This is the place where I always wanted to be. I just love what we’re doing. This is pretty special."
Now, Roberts's position as the team's manager remains secure through the 2029 season. Roberts enters his 10th season with the Dodgers as the leader among all active head coaches in win percentage, and fourth overall all-time.
“There’s obviously things off the field that are important," Roberts said. "I try to make sure that my focus stays on the players, the game, the Dodgers organization. I think I’ve done a good job. ... But the other part of that stuff is just part of the job and I’m looking forward to some closure for sure.’’
Several of Roberts's players were also thrilled to see him receive the new extension.
“He deserves this so much. He’s put in the time," said shortstop Miguel Rojas, via Nightengale. "He’s been through a lot, you know. ... it couldn't happen to a better person."
“We’re all excited. I couldn’t be happier for him," said third baseman Max Muncy