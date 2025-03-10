Dave Roberts Breaks Record for Manager Compensation With Dodgers Extension
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Dave Roberts have agreed to a new contract that will make him the highest-paid manager in Major League Baseball, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. The contract keeps Roberts around for four years as he leads a stacked group of superstars in a championship-or-bust window.
Roberts will be paid $32.4 million through 2028 for an annual value of $8.1 million. This breaks the previous high-water mark set by Craig Counsell who inked a five-year, $40 agreement with the Chicago Cubs last offseason.
Since taking the job in 2016, Roberts has been arguably the most successful skipper in Major League Baseball, posting a record of 851-506. The Dodgers have made nine postseason appearances, won eight division titles and compiled five 100-win seasons during his tenure. They've also been to four World Series and won two during his time on the bench.
Roberts's .627 winning percentage is the highest among any manager who has coached over 1,000 games and it's reasonable to expect that will go up as L.A. is once again projected to be a powerhouse.