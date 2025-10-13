SI

Dave Roberts Reveals Dodgers' Pitching Plans for NLCS vs. Brewers

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani will pitch in the NLCS against the Brewers.
The Dodgers are gearing up for their second consecutive NLCS appearance in hopes of defending their 2024 World Series title. After disposing of the Phillies in four games in the Division Series, Los Angeles will now set its sights on the Brewers, with Game 1 of the best-of-seven series slated for Monday night.

On Sunday night, Dave Roberts spoke to reporters and detailed what the Dodgers' pitching plans for the upcoming series would be, via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Roberts indicated that the team intends for starters Blake Snell and Yoshinobu Yamamoto to each start two games of the series and that Shohei Ohtani is also set to pitch "at some point," though he didn't specify when.

Snell is scheduled to start Game 1, and Roberts said the Dodgers would turn to Yamamoto in Game 2.

Tyler Glasnow also figures to start at least a game in the series, though he also pitched in relief earlier this postseason and had plenty of success doing so. It's possible he'll start Game 3 and Ohtani would then go in Game 4.

As for the Brewers, they've yet to name a Game 1 starter, though Freddy Peralta is in line to start in Game 2 against Yamamoto.

First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET from American Family Field in Milwaukee on Monday.

