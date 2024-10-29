David Ortiz Calls Out Yankees' 'Body Language' After Game 3 Loss to Dodgers
To the well-trained eye of Baseball Hall of Famer and Fox Sports analyst David Ortiz, Game 3 of the World Series was over for the New York Yankees before it even started. Ortiz, speaking on Fox Sports' postgame show following the Los Angeles Dodgers' 4-2 win on Monday night, called out the Yankees'—and their fans'—"body language" from before and during the Game 3 loss, which put New York in a 3-0 hole in the World Series.
"I'll tell you what," Ortiz said. "You hit home when you talk about the body language. Even when Fat Joe came out, the body language from the fans was like damn! I was like what's going on here?! Are we in a funeral already?! You know what I'm saying? I'll tell you what."
Ortiz then went on to add that even after Yankees outfielder Alex Verdugo's two-run home run in the ninth inning, which provided a glimmer of hope, he still didn't see any positive signs from the home team's dugout.
"Your body language had to be there all the way to the last out. Even when the home run was hit, they wasn't even celebrating."
The Yankees crowd was energized in the beginning but had the life taken out of it in the first inning by a two-run home run off the bat of Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, who has homered in all three games of the World Series thus far. And any hopes of a comeback were spelled by Dodgers starter Walker Buehler, who blanked the Yanks for five innings to earn the victory.
To hoist a 28th World Series trophy, the Yankees will have to do what just one team in MLB history has done: erase a 3-0 deficit.
Heeding the words of Ortiz, who helped orchestrate the only comeback from down 3-0, might help.