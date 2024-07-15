David Ortiz Trolls Yankees for Embarrassing Ninth-Inning Blunders in Loss to Orioles
David Ortiz was in attendance for the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field on Monday night, and prior to the event the legendary Boston Red Sox slugger-turned-MLB analyst conducted interviews with players as part of his duties for Fox Sports.
Ortiz sat down with Baltimore Orioles All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman and shortstop Gunnar Henderson and quickly brought up one of his favorite topics of discussion: a painful New York Yankees loss.
In the Yankees' last game prior to the All-Star break, they fumbled a lead in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Orioles as a pair of defensive mishaps resulted in Baltimore securing a walk-off win. Ortiz told the duo that he was watching the game and admitted that, even in retirement, seeing his former rivals take a tough loss was still an incredible feeling.
"Then I watched the Yankees lose. Nothing made me more happier than that. You guys coming from behind and whoop them," said Ortiz, before showing the defensive miscues from shortstop Anthony Volpe and left fielder Alex Verdugo.
"That made me want to go out for a nice dinner, a big steak," added Ortiz.
Ortiz spent 20 seasons in MLB, including 14 with the Boston Red Sox. Needless to say, he saw plenty of the Yankees during his playing days. It's been eight years since he last played, but his hatred for New York does not seem to have dissipated one bit in retirement.