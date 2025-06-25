D-Backs Rally Around Tearful Ketel Marte After Fan's Classless Taunt
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte was subjected to some verbal taunting by a Chicago White Sox fan that went way over the line on Tuesday night. The standout infielder could be seen in tears as manager Torey Lovullo came out to make a pitching change. The two shared a very human moment as Lovullo consoled his player, who had been the recipient of some vile chirping regarding his mother, who died in a 2017 car accident.
The Diamondbacks manager said the hurtful language was directed at Marte during an at-bat in the top of the seventh inning. Arizona's coaching staff and stadium personnel were able to identify the man and he was ejected, per the team.
“I just reacted as a dad would when I went out to change pitchers,” Lovullo said postgame. “I could see he was sobbing. It hurt.”
Lovullo's message for Marte was powerful and simple:
"I love you and I’m with you and we’re all together and you’re not alone. No matter what happens, no matter what was said or what you heard, that guy is an idiot. It shouldn’t have an impact on you."
Marte's teammate Geraldo Perdomo was understandably upset about the situation and said the fan should be banned.
"That can't happen," the shortstop added. "We can't continue to do that s--- here in MLB."