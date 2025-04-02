Diamondbacks, Star Second Baseman Ketel Marte Agree to Six-Year Extension
The Arizona Diamondbacks and star second baseman Ketel Marte have agreed to a six-year extension through the 2030 season, which includes a player option for 2031, according to a report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
Marte's deal includes a guarantee of $116.5 million, with salary escalators that could help him reach $149.5 million over the life of the agreement.
Marte's deal is the second extension of the day involving stars at the position. Earlier on Wednesday, the Boston Red Sox agreed to an eight-year extension with rookie Kristian Campbell.
The 31-year-old Marte has spent nine of his 11 seasons with the Diamondbacks, and is a career .280 hitter with 143 home runs and 515 RBIs. Marte is hitting .273 so far this season, and is coming off a year where he hit .292 with 36 home runs and 95 RBIs en route to being named to the National League All-Star Team.