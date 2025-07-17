Deion Sanders, Bo Jackson Had the Most Ridiculous MLB Showdown 35 Years Ago Today
Deion Sanders is now well-known for being the head football coach of the Colorado Buffaloes but back in the day he was one of the coolest two-sport athletes in the world, playing in the NFL and MLB at the same time. Bo Jackson, another legendary two-sport star, was doing the same thing back then, also playing in the NFL and MLB.
Sanders and Jackson squared of in an electric game 35 years ago today at Yankee Stadium. Sanders played center field for New York, while Jackson played center field for the Kansas City Royals.
Jackson batted cleanup for Kansas City and belted three home runs in his three at-bats. Sanders, meanwhile, went 2-for-4 in the leadoff spot for the Yankees and hit an inside-the-park home run that had the crowd going nuts.
Check out these highlights from that clash:
Incredible.
Imagine if that game was played today. The sports debate shows and social media would have been going wild for days.