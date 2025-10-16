Derek Jeter Had Perfect Response to Vlad Guerrero Jr.'s Reason for Not Going for Cycle
The Blue Jays roared back in the ALCS on Wednesday night with a 13-4 beatdown of the Mariners after dropping the first two games of the series in Toronto. As has been the case all postseason, Vlad Guerrero Jr. was the engine that drove his team's offensive production. The star slugger went 4-for-4 from the plate with three runs and came up a triple shy of a cycle.
It was a near miss, though. In the eighth inning with the game well in hand Guerrero mashed a double into the gap in right field. It was a bit of a slow roller so from the broadcast view it looked like the Blue Jays star could have gone for third and become the second player to ever hit for the cycle in the playoffs. But he held up at second and missed his shot at history.
Guerrero didn't seem terribly concerned about that while speaking to the Fox Sports crew afterwards, which makes sense; his team still won by nine runs. Derek Jeter decided to have some fun with it and pressed Guerrero on why he didn't try for the historic achievement. Guerrero explained his third base coach held up the stop sign and he has to listen to his coach, leading to a perfect reaction from Jeter.
"Next time blink and tell him you didn’t see him," Jeter said.
A fun exchange, and one well-earned by Guerrero.
The Blue Jays are still up against the wall, down 2-1 with two more games to play in Seattle before heading back to Toronto if the series gets that far. But they carved out some breathing room with the dominant Game 3 win.
Guerrero will look to do it again on Thursday night. Maybe he'll take Jeter's advice, too.