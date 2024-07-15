Derek Jeter Hilariously Shot Down Colin Cowherd’s Nolan Ryan-Paul Skenes Argument
Derek Jeter made an appearance on FS1's The Herd, where he joined host Colin Cowherd to provide a preview into MLB's All-Star festivities.
Unsurprisingly, the topic of Pittsburgh Pirates pitching phenom Paul Skenes came up during Jeter's appearance on the show. Cowherd asked the Hall of Fame shortstop about Skenes and tried to compare him to legendary pitcher Nolan Ryan, who he believed Jeter had faced during his career.
Clearly, Cowherd hadn't fact checked that train of thought, though Jeter obliged him by stopping him in his tracks mid-question.
"Paul Skenes, Pirates. Dominant guy. Overpowering. Obviously, you were in the Nolan Ryan era—," started Cowherd.
"No, no, no, no, no, never faced Nolan. Slow down, no. Slow down. I was way after Nolan. Way after Nolan," responded Jeter.
Ryan's 27-season career in MLB spanned across four different decades. He debuted in 1966 and pitched his last season in 1993. Jeter didn't make his MLB debut with the New York Yankees until '95, and wasn't an everyday player until '96.
While Cowherd was eager to draw comparisons between Skenes and Ryan, Jeter made clear that he doesn't have first-hand experience facing either one.