Detroit Tigers Championship History: Full List of World Series Titles
The Tigers are facing elimination as they take on the Mariners at home in Game 4 of the American League Division Series on Wednesday. Detroit won Game 1 of the series but has dropped two straight. They need a win in Game 4 to remain alive in the 2025 MLB playoffs.
If the Tigers can get the win on Wednesday, they will still have a chance to pursue another championship. As Game 4 of the series gets underway, here's a look back at the Tigers' World Series history.
When was the last Tigers World Series championship?
The Tigers last won the World Series over 40 years ago in 1984, when they defeated the Padres in five games. Baseball Hall of Famer Alan Trammel was named the World Series MVP after going 9-for-20 (.450) with two home runs and six RBIs.
During the series, the Tigers capitalized on scoring early runs in the game. In the last four games of the series, the Padres starting pitcher did not last more than three innings. The Tigers won the final three of those games to claim the championship.
When was the last Tigers World Series appearance?
The Tigers' most recent World Series appearance came in 2012, when they got swept 4-0 by the Giants. The Tigers have been to the World Series twice since their last title victory, in 2012 and 2006. In 2006, they lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in a five-game series.
Detroit is currently in its fourth MLB postseason appearance since its last World Series appearance, and has made the playoffs eight times after winning the World Series in 1984. From 1988 to 2005, the Tigers did not make the postseason.
How many World Series have the Tigers won?
The Tigers have won a total of four World Series titles since the franchise began play back in 1901, including their most recent victory in 1984. Below is a look at those victories:
Tigers' Title Year
Opponent
Series Result
World Series MVP
1935
Cubs
4-2
N/A
1945
Cubs
4-3
N/A
1968
Cardinals
4-3
Mickey Lolich
1984
Padres
4-1
Alan Trammell
Detroit appeared in four World Series before finally winning a championship, including enduring consecutive World Series losses from 1907 to '09. The franchise has made the World Series a total of 11 times over its 124-year history, and holds just a win percentage of .363 in the championship round.