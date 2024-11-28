Detroit Tigers Emerge as Intriguing Possible Nolan Arenado Trade Destination
Nolan Arenado may be closer to finding a new home.
The St. Louis Cardinals are trying to find a trade partner to take Arenado and the rest of his salary. Arenado has signaled a willingness to move off of third base to help a new team's roster flexibility. With that in mind, the Detroit Tigers might be a fit.
MLB Network's Jon Morosi is reporting the Tigers could emerge as a fit given the team's need for right-handed bats. If Arenado is willing to play first base, the Tigers could be a great fit. Morosi notes that Detroit would likely ask for cash to be included in the deal to help pay Arenado's salary.
Arenado is on the back half of an eight-year, $260 million contract he signed with the Colorado Rockies in February of 2019. He has three seasons left, and will make $21 million in 2025, $16 million in 2026 and $15 million in 2027. His salary for luxury tax purposes will count as $25.555 million in each season. The deal also includes $44 million in deferred money that will run through 2041.
The 33-year-old Arenado is coming off back-to-back subpar seasons by his standards. In 2024, he slashed .272/.325/.394 with 16 home runs and 71 RBIs. His OPS (.719) was the lowest he'd produced since his rookie season in 2013.
A change of scenery is likely needed for the eight-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner. Detroit makes a lot of sense.