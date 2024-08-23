Jordan Montgomery Admits Scott Boras 'Butchered' Free Agency With Dogged Approach
Arizona Diamondbacks starter Jordan Montgomery was among the latest to sign in this year's crop of free agents. Much like the other clients of agent Scott Boras, Montgomery held out in hopes of a high-end contract for much of the offseason before ultimately signing a one-year deal to pitch in Arizona.
With free agency potentially looming once again for the 31-year-old, Montgomery didn't mince words when discussing how last year's trip to the open market went.
"Obviously, Boras kind of butchered it, so I'm just trying to move on from the offseason and try to forget it," Montgomery told Mac Cerullo of The Boston Herald.
Montgomery signed a one-year deal with the Diamondbacks that included a player option for the 2025 season. He's pocketing $25 million this year and could stand to earn the same figure in '25 if he picks up the option.
Alternatively, he could return to free agency and have another shot at a long-term contract, though his struggles on the field this year will certainly impact his earning potential.
Montgomery fired Boras as his agent in April and is now represented by Joel Wolfe and Nick Chanock of the Wasserman Group.
In '24, Montgomery has logged a 6.44 ERA across 19 starts, striking out 67 batters in 95 innings. He's recorded a -1.5 WAR, in what has been the worst season of his MLB career.
It's clear he's disappointed not to have capitalized on his market last free agency, when he was coming off a World Series-winning campaign with the Texas Rangers during which he had a 3.20 ERA across 32 starts.