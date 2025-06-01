Diamondbacks Manager Provides Initial Update on Corbin Burnes's Elbow Injury
Arizona Diamondbacks ace Corbin Burnes was removed from Sunday's start against the Washington Nationals after feeling discomfort in his elbow.
After throwing a pitch during the fifth inning, Burnes could be seen gesturing towards the dugout, seemingly calling for the training staff to come out. Burnes then exited the game and was replaced by Jalen Beeks.
Speaking to reporters after the game, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo told reporters that Burnes would be staying behind in Arizona while the team sets out for its upcoming road series in Atlanta, via Megan Plain of Fox 10 Phoenix. The 30-year-old will undergo an MRI on Monday, the results of which the team and fans alike are anxiously awaiting.
Lovullo noted that all the team knows at this time is that Burnes is dealing with elbow discomfort. He added they're remaining as optimistic as possible until they know the results of the MRI.
Burnes had struck out six batters and surrendered one earned run across 4 2/3 innings before exiting Monday's game. This season, his first with the Diamondbacks, he's registered a 2.66 ERA with 63 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings. He's in year one of a six-year, $210 million deal with the organization, which he signed as a free agent this past offseason.