Diamondbacks Stun Brewers With Ninth Inning Walk-Off Comeback Win
The Milwaukee Brewers were one inning away from another dominant shutout win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday. For 17 straight innings, the Brewers held the Diamondbacks scoreless. They earned a 7-0 shutout win on Friday, and then held a 4-0 lead over the Diamondbacks on Saturday entering the ninth inning.
Going up against Brewers reliever Joel Payamps, the Diamondbacks began the ninth inning with Eugenio Suárez grounding out, but got on the bases right after as Gabriel Moreno was walked. Alek Thomas tripled, and the Moreno recorded the team's first run since Wednesday.
The Brewers would try to adjust by putting in closer Trevor Megill, but their strategy would not work. Though Megill had successfully closed out Friday's game, he had no such success on Saturday. Megill first walked Garrett Hampson, and then Corbin Carroll doubled, allowing both Thomas and Hampson to score.
Megill walked Geraldo Perdomo next, and Jake McCarthy hit a single for Corbin to score. The game was now tied 4-4. The Brewers intentionally walked Jake Naylor, and right after, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. brought home with the win with a walk-off sacrifice fly.
The Diamondbacks' remarkable comeback moves them to 8-7 on the season and drops the Brewers to 8-7 as well. The Brewers' will get the opportunity to rebound from their epic ninth-inning collapse during the series finale on Sunday.