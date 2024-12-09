Dick Allen, Dave Parker Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
Dick Allen and Dave Parker will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame next July, the Classic Baseball Era Committee announced Sunday. Parker, an outfielder and the 1978 NL MVP for the Pittsburgh Pirates, was named on 14 of 16 ballots, while Allen, the 1972 AL MVP for the Chicago White Sox who also played for the Philadelphia Phillies, was named on 13. A 75% threshold is necessary for induction.
A seven-time All Star and the 1964 NL Rookie of the Year, Allen finished his career with 351 home runs and 1,119 RBIs. He died in 2020 at the age of 78.
"Dick Allen's historic exploits during his seasons with the White Sox in 1972-74 enjoy a legendary, almost mythical status across this city and within the Sox organization even to this day," said White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, per MLB. "Dick was just that good and that dominant in the batter's box. ... We send our congratulations to Willa, Richard Jr. and the entire Allen family as many White Sox fans join with them in applauding the Hall of Fame recognition for Dick.”
The Pirates, meanwhile, celebrated Parker's honor with a post on social media. (He also played for the Oakland A's.)
During his time in the league, Parker, nicknamed "The Cobra," won two World Series and two batting titles, in addition to his 1978 MVP honor. He finished his major league tenure with 330 home runs and 1,439 RBIs.
The pair will be joined next July by whoever is elected from the writers’ ballot, the results of which will be announced Jan. 21. Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia, Billy Wagner and Andruw Jones are among those up for election.