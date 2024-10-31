Disgusted New York Radio Caller Demands Yankees Trade Aaron Judge After World Series Loss
The New York Yankees lost Game 5 and the 2024 World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night. The loss may weigh most heavily on Aaron Judge, the pinstripes superstar whose intense struggles in the Fall Classic were capped off by a game-changing error in the fifth inning on a routine fly ball. The rally the Dodgers put forth in that inning would change the course of the game and lead to the Yankees' elimination.
It will be a long offseason for Judge and even longer if he (for some reason) tunes into sports talk radio at any point, because Yankees fans are going to be airing their grievances for the next few months. The airwaves received a fine example of that on Thursday morning, when a disgusted Boomer & Gio caller demanded the Yankees strip Judge of his captaincy and ship him to Queens to play for the New York Mets after his brutal showing.
This is Pat from East Islip:
"All this talk all morning has been about how Gerrit Cole didn't cover first base. This entire World Series comes down to Aaron Judge. He didn't hit, and in the game he did hit, he dropped a fly ball any Little Leaguer would have caught. He's a disgrace to the Yankee uniform, he should be stripped of his captaincy, and as far as I'm concerned, we should trade him to the Mets."
It's about what you'd expect. Sports fans are never more irrational than after a big loss and this was the biggest loss for the Yankees in over a decade. Judge had a majestic season and will likely end up with another MVP award for his efforts, but many New York fans will only remember his regrettable October performances.
The Yankees will not trade him to the Mets, nor will they strip him of his captaincy after he became the first player in pinstripes to earn the honor since Derek Jeter. But, Judge has a long road ahead of him in proving to the fans that his October slump will be a footnote in his venerable career rather than a legacy-defining stretch.