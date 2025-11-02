SI

Dodgers 2026 Free Agents: 7 Players Not Under Contract for World Series Three-Peat

Who won’t be back next season in Los Angeles?

Tom Dierberger

Dodgers second baseman Miguel Rojas reacts after hitting a game-tying home run in the ninth inning of Game 7 in the 2025 World Series.
Dodgers second baseman Miguel Rojas reacts after hitting a game-tying home run in the ninth inning of Game 7 in the 2025 World Series. / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
The Dodgers are champions once again.

Behind a dramatic game-tying homer in the ninth inning from Miguel Rojas and a superhuman effort from Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Los Angeles defeated the Blue Jays 5–4 in 11 innings on Friday night to clinch its second straight World Series title.

The Dodgers now have a chance to become the third franchise in MLB history to win at least three straight World Series championships, and the first since the Yankees from 1998 to 2000.

Looking at the Dodgers’ roster, the star core of the team will return in 2026. Tyler Glasnow, Mookie Betts, Blake Snell, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Yamamoto are all signed well past the 2026 campaign.

The Dodgers will have six players hit arbitration this offseason, and they have a $10 million team option on slugger Max Muncy and a $3.55 million team option to potentially bring back Alex Vesia. But there are seven players whose contracts will officially expire once the offseason begins. Here they are:

Michael Conforto, OF

Michael Conforto
Conforto slides into home plate during a gam against th Mariners at T-Mobile Park. / John Froschauer-Imagn Images

The Conforto experiment did ... not work out in Los Angeles.

The Dodgers signed Conforto to a one-year contract worth $17 million back in December after he hit 20 homers for the rival Giants in 2024. In 138 games this year, Conforto batted just .199/.305/.333 with 12 homers and a 79 OPS+—the first time he logged a below-average OPS+ since 2016. Conforto was left off the Dodgers’ postseason roster and had to watch as Kiké Hernández and Alex Call took his spot in left field.

Miguel Rojas, IF

Miguel Rojas
Rojas celebrates with two-way player Shohei Ohtani after hitting a home run in the ninth inning of Game 7. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Dodgers’ trusty veteran transformed from a bench player to a World Series hero on Saturday night, hitting the game-tying home run with one out in the ninth inning of Game 7.

Rojas, who will turn 37 in February, will hit the open market this offseason. Back in October, he announced plans to retire after the 2026 season and said he’d like to return to Los Angeles for one last dance. After his Game 7 heroics, how could the Dodgers not consider bringing him back for another year?

Clayton Kershaw, SP

Clayton Kershaw
Clayton Kershaw and Enrique Hernández celebrate after defeating the Blue Jays in the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Kershaw won’t be back in 2026 because he’s finally hanging up the cleats.

Kershaw, one of the greatest pitchers of his generation, announced in September that he will retire after this season. What a way to go out—an 11–2 record and 3.36 ERA in his final season with a World Series title as the cherry on top. Across 18 seasons, all with the Dodgers, Kershaw registered a 223–96 record with a 2.53 ERA and 3,052 strikeouts.

Kiké Hernández, UT

Enrique Hernández
Enrique Hernández appeared in 92 games for the Dodgers this season. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

On a roster full of superstars, Hernández has served as a utility player and culture-builder in Los Angeles for nine of his 12 seasons in the big leagues. Hernández batted .203/.255/.366 with 10 homers and 35 RBIs in 92 games last year, and he wasn’t any better in the playoffs, going 5-for-28 (.179) in the World Series.

As he hits free agency this offseason, Hernández might be the odd man out for 2026—especially if the Dodgers bring back Rojas for a utility role alongside Tommy Edman.

Andrew Heaney, RP

Dodgers
Dodgers relief pitcher Andrew Heaney made one appearance for Los Angeles this season. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Los Angeles claimed Heaney after he was designated for assignment by the Pirates in late August. Heaney made just one appearance in a Dodgers uniform, allowing three earned runs in two innings. He was not a part of the Dodgers’ postseason roster, and at 34 years old, doesn’t seem like he’ll be back with the club next year.

Michael Kopech, RP

Michael Kopech
Kopech logged a 2.45 ERA in 11 innings for the Dodgers this season. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Dodgers acquired Kopech at the 2024 trade deadline in the same move that landed them Edman. He’s been fantastic when healthy—1.54 ERA in 35 innings since the trade—but he hasn’t been healthy often. Kopech had two stints on the 60-day injured list this season alone and wasn’t healthy enough to crack the playoff roster.

Kirby Yates, RP

Kirby Yates
Yates struggled in his first year with the Dodgers, logging a 5.23 ERA in 41 1/3 innings. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Yates was one of the top arms available in free agency last offseason, and he signed a one-year deal worth $13 million with the Dodgers in January. He was supposed to be a high-leverage option out of manager Dave Roberts’s bullpen, but instead, Yates was one of Los Angeles’s biggest problems.

In 50 appearances (41 1/3 innings), Yates allowed 24 earned runs on 38 hits and 17 walks—adding up to a 5.23 ERA and 1.331 WHIP. It was his worst full season of work since his third season in the big leagues in 2016. Yates, just like Kopech and Heaney, did not pitch in the Dodgers’ playoff run.

