Dodgers Agree to One-Year Deal With OF Michael Conforto in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers added to their outfield in free agency on Sunday night, though their acquisition didn't involve Juan Soto. The Dodgers agreed to a one-year deal with outfielder Michael Conforto, according to multiple reports.
Conforto will reportedly make $17 million during his stay in Los Angeles (per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic), coming over following a two-year stint with the San Francisco Giants.
In 2024, Conforto recorded a .759 OPS with 20 home runs and 66 RBIs across 130 games. It was his fourth season with at least 20 homers but his first time achieving that feat since 2019, back when he was a New York Met. He'll be 32 in the 2025 season.
The Dodgers have already made a couple of acquisitions this offseason, re-signing Tommy Edman on a five-year, $74 million deal and bringing in left-handed pitcher Blake Snell on a five-year, $182 million deal. Both contracts reportedly include deferred money.
After winning the World Series this year, L.A. seems determined to continuing adding to its trove of talent, and Conforto figures to provide yet another quality bat to add to their stalwart lineup.