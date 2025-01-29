Dodgers Add Two-Time All-Star to Pitching Staff on One-Year Deal
The Los Angeles Dodgers aren't resting on their laurels after beating the New York Yankees in the World Series, especially when it comes to bolstering the pitching staff. After adding Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki to the rotation, and Tanner Scott to the bullpen, the Dodgers have added another talented pitcher: veteran righty reliever Kirby Yates.
A week after his upcoming deal was first reported, Yates has reached a one-year deal with Los Angeles, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. He'll be paid $13 million with a potential $1 million bonus if he reached 55 appearances, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Yates, 37, enters his second stint with one of the league's L.A. teams, after playing for the Angels in 2017. He began his MLB career in 2014 with the Tampa Bay Rays, before stints with the New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, Atlanta Braves and, most recently, the Texas Rangers. He made his second All-Star appearance in '24 with the Rangers , posting a career-best 1.17 ERA in 61 appearances, with 33 saves.
Yates was an All-Star and led the MLB in saves (41) with the Padres in '19.