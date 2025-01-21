Dodgers Adding Yet Another Dominant Pitcher to Their Staff
The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series last season and now they're continuing to win the offseason as they have agreed to a deal with another dominant pitcher.
USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Tuesday morning that the Dodgers have reached a tentative deal with closer Kirby Yates. The 37-year-old right-hander spent last season with Texas Rangers where he racked up 33 saves. He also had 85 strikeouts in just 61.2 innings of work.
This past Sunday the Dodgers added another stud reliever in Tanner Scott and a few days before that they signed Japanese phenom pitcher Roki Sasaki.
The Dodgers are clearly not messing around as they prepare to defend their title this season.
