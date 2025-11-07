Dodgers' Alex Vesia Announces Infant Daughter's Death During World Series
Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia's infant daughter Sterling died during the World Series, he announced in a Friday afternoon Instagram post.
"Our beautiful daughter went to heaven Sunday, October 26th. There are no words to describe the pain we’re going through but we hold her in our hearts and cherish every second we had with her," Vesia wrote.
Vesia, 29, missed the World Series after pitching twice in the National League Championship Series due to what Los Angeles described at the time as a personal family matter. During the Series, both the Dodgers and Blue Jays expressed support for the pitcher.
In his post, Vesia went out of his way to thank both teams for their support—as well as baseball fans around the world.
"Thank you Dodger Nation, Blue Jays organization and all baseball fans for your love and support. We have seen ALL your messages, comments and posts. It’s brought us so much comfort.”