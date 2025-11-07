SI

Dodgers' Alex Vesia Announces Infant Daughter's Death During World Series

Vesia had missed the World Series while dealing with “a deeply personal family matter.”

Patrick Andres

Alex Vesia announces the death of his young daughter Friday.
Alex Vesia announces the death of his young daughter Friday. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia's infant daughter Sterling died during the World Series, he announced in a Friday afternoon Instagram post.

"Our beautiful daughter went to heaven Sunday, October 26th. There are no words to describe the pain we’re going through but we hold her in our hearts and cherish every second we had with her," Vesia wrote.

Vesia, 29, missed the World Series after pitching twice in the National League Championship Series due to what Los Angeles described at the time as a personal family matter. During the Series, both the Dodgers and Blue Jays expressed support for the pitcher.

In his post, Vesia went out of his way to thank both teams for their support—as well as baseball fans around the world.

"Thank you Dodger Nation, Blue Jays organization and all baseball fans for your love and support. We have seen ALL your messages, comments and posts. It’s brought us so much comfort.”

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/MLB