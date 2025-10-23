SI

Dodgers' Alex Vesia Away From Team to Deal With Personal Matter

Los Angeles made the announcement Thursday.

Patrick Andres

The Dodgers announced Alex Vesia's absence on the eve of the World Series.
On the eve of Game 1 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Blue Jays, Los Angeles pitcher Alex Vesia is away from his team.

"It's with a heavy heart that we share that Alex Vesia is away from the team as he and his wife Kayla navigate a deeply personal family matter," the Dodgers announced Thursday afternoon. "The entire Dodgers organization is sending our thoughts to the Vesia family, and we will provide an update at a later date."

Vesia, a 29-year-old native of Alpine, Calif., has spent five years with Los Angeles after playing for the Marlins as a rookie in 2020.

In 2025, Vesia pitched in 68 games. He has appeared in seven games this postseason, including the final two games of the National League Championship Series against the Brewers.

The Dodgers are seeking their second straight World Series title; no Major League Baseball team has done that since the Yankees won three straight from 1998 to 2000.

