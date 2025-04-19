Dodgers Analyst Has Such a Heartwarming Plan for Her World Series Ring
Jessica Mendoza, the former softball star and current Los Angeles Dodgers analyst for SportsNet LA, has a heartwarming plan for the World Series ring she received for the franchise's 2024 title.
She outlined those plans during a recent appearance on the Baseball Tonight podcast.
"I honestly will probably give it to my Dad," Mendoza said to host Buster Olney. "... Being Mexican-American, we grew up with Fernando Valenzuela, and all my memories as a kid, a lot of them are at Dodger Stadium. That, and our family tied in to the Mexican culture that was so prominent in the '80s there. I love my dad so much; I'm so grateful for him. I think giving him that ring will bring some tears. It's definitely something I want him to have."
Mendoza grew up in the Los Angeles Area and was named the Los Angeles Times Softball Player of the Year in 1998 at Adolfo Camarillo High School. She went on to play college ball at Stanford from 1999 to 2002 and won two Olympic medals with Team USA softball—a gold in 2004 and a silver in '08.
So, yes, she has plenty of hardware in that trophy case. It's only right her father gets a fun piece of history too.
The Dodgers are off to a great start in 2025 as they try to defend their '24 title, going 14–6 over their first 20 games. Los Angeles begins a three-game series at the Texas Rangers on Friday night at Globe Life Field.