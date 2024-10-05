Dodgers Announce Clayton Kershaw Out for Remainder of 2024 Season With Toe Injury
The Los Angeles Dodgers have made what their fans have long feared official: pitcher Clayton Kershaw is done for the 2024 season.
The future Hall of Famer will be unable to return in '24 as he deals with bone spurs in his big toe, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Saturday afternoon. Los Angeles opens NLDS play against the San Diego Padres Saturday evening—without Kershaw on the roster.
Kershaw made just seven starts in 2024, a career low. He went 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 30 innings pitched.
The Dodgers placed Kershaw on the injured list on Aug. 31, a day after he gave up three earned runs in one inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Since then, per Roberts via Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register, Kershaw's injury may have worsened—and at the very least remains insufficiently healed.
Kershaw is widely regarded as one of the 21st century's finest pitchers, though the 2020 World Series champion has a legendarily mixed record in the postseason. The 36-year-old is 212-94 with 2,968 strikeouts and a 2.50 ERA lifetime, and 13-13 with a 4.49 ERA and 213 strikeouts in the playoffs.