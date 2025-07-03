Dodgers Announce IL Decision on Max Muncy After Scary Collision Wednesday Night
The Los Angeles Dodgers are placing third baseman Max Muncy on the injured list with a bone bruise in his left knee, the team announced Thursday.
Muncy heads to the IL after Chicago White Sox outfielder Michael A. Taylor attempted to steal third base and collided with Muncy's lower leg during Wednesday's 5-4 Dodgers win. Muncy tagged Taylor out, but went down clutching his knee and had to limp off the field with assistance from athletic trainer Thomas Albert.
Muncy told reporters Thursday that he is expected to miss about six weeks with the injury.
“It was tough news, but it was also great news in terms of when you look at the play and the injury that could have happened, we possibly got best case scenario,” said Muncy. “There’s no structural damage in there, which is huge. That was definitely a pleasant relief, but the timetable still kind of sucks for me personally. … It was a tough blow, but at the same time, I still get to play baseball this year instead of coming back next year around April.”
The two-time MLB All-Star, who is in his ninth season with the Dodgers organization, was in the middle of a strong campaign before going down with the injury, slashing .250/.375/.457 with 13 home runs and 55 RBIs this season.
With Muncy out for the foreseeable future, the Dodgers are calling up outfielder Esteury Ruiz in a corresponding move. Ruiz, who the Dodgers acquired from the Athletics earlier this season, has spent this season in the minor leagues, but previously led the American League in stolen bases in 2023. Ruiz is slashing .292/.394/.458 with eight home runs, 37 RBIs, and 38 stolen bases for Triple-A Oklahoma City this year,