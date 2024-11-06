Dodgers Announce Plan to Change Mookie Betts's Primary Position Again
Mookie Betts will be on the move again.
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced their plan to move Betts back to the infield next season. The 32-year-old has moved positions several times since joining the Dodgers in 2020 and it appears another position shift is coming in 2025.
During the 2024 campaign, Betts was all over the diamond. He played 65 games at shortstop, 43 games in right field and 18 games at second base. In 2023, he played 107 games in right field, 70 at second base and 16 at shortstop.
There is no word where Betts will be sent next season, but second base would probably be a safe bet. Shortstop is an incredibly taxing position, while second could extend his career.
Moving Betts to the infield will open a place in right field which, theoretically, could be filled by a free agent. New York Yankees free agent outfielder Juan Soto is available, and the Dodgers are expected to be involved in the bidding for him.
We'll see what the Dodgers' actual plans are for Betts but it looks like he'll be switching positions again.