Dodgers Announce Roster Decision After Teoscar Hernandez Suffers Groin Injury
The Los Angeles Dodgers placed outfielder Teoscar Hernandez on the 10-day injured reserve list on Tuesday after he suffered a left groin strain during Monday night's 7–4 win over the Miami Marlins.
The Dodgers recalled outfielder James Outman from Triple A in Hernandez's absence.
Hernandez left Monday night's game in the fourth inning when he dealt with some tightness in his leg. He underwent an MRI on Tuesday, which determined the injury being a groin strain. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was a bit concerned about Hernandez's injury after the game.
"He's a guy that just doesn't come out of games by way of injury. That's a little concerning, given the person," Roberts said, via the Associated Press.
Roberts noted on Tuesday that Hernandez is going to be "inactive for a while," and there's no specific return timeline for the outfielder, via Los Angeles Times' Jack Harris.
Through 33 games, Hernandez is averaging .315/.333/.600 with 41 hits, 21 runs, 34 RBIs and nine home runs.