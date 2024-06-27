SI

Dodgers Bat Boy Casually Saved Shohei Ohtani’s Life With Wild Bare-Handed Catch

Andy Nesbitt

Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers were lucky to have this guy in their dugout Wednesday night.
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the lowly Chicago White Sox, 4-0, on Wednesday night and the MVP of the game wasn't any of the team's star players, but rather a bat boy who made an incredible play on a hard-hit foul ball that could have really done some serious damage to Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani was getting ready to go on deck when a liner went screaming into the dugout. It looked like the ball could have hit him in the head but thankfully the bat boy casually made a barehanded catch and then just casually handed it to a fan in the crowd.

This could have gone really badly for Ohtani:

Incredible.

Fans rightfully loved it:

