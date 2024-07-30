Dodgers Beat Trade Deadline Buzzer, Land Jack Flaherty, per Report
The Los Angeles Dodgers appear to have made their big move just minutes before the MLB trade deadline on Tuesday. ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the Dodgers landed Detroit Tigers right-handed pitcher Jack Flaherty minutes before the trading window closed.
Flaherty signed a one-year, $14 million contract with the Tigers over the winter and has proven more than worth the money. Through 18 starts, he's 7-5 with a 2.95 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP, and 133 strikeouts against 19 walks in 106 2/3 innings. Now, the Burbank, California native who attended Harvard-Westlake High School will head back home to pitch for Los Angeles.
This marks the second straight deadline in which Flaherty was moved. Last summer, the St. Louis Cardinals sent him to Baltimore Orioles, where he struggled for the Orioles down the stretch.
In exchange for Flaherty, Detroit will receive prospects Thayron Liranzo and Trey Sweeney.
The Dodgers have seen their starting rotation decimated by injuries and underperformance. Pitchers Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Glasnow, Walker Buehler and Yoshinobu Yamamoto have all been on the injured list for long stretches, while James Paxton was jettisoned and Bobby Miller was demoted to the minor leagues. Adding Flaherty will be a big boost to the rotation.
In a separate deal just before the deadline, the Dodgers also reportedly picked up outfielder Kevin Kiermaier from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for relief pitcher Ryan Yarbrough. In 81 games this season, Kiermaier is slashing .195/.236/.310 with four home runs, 18 RBIs and a .546 OPS.
Both Flaherty and Kiermaier are set to be free agents after the 2024 season. These deals are just more evidence the Dodgers are all-in on this year.